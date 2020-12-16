H121 performance was resilient, ahead of management's mid-range scenario for the effect of COVID-19, and the steady recovery in customer activity from the April low continued into the seasonally significant Q3 period. With management increasingly confident of the H2 recovery, backed by a solid free cash position, dividends were reinstated. Accelerated digitalisation of the business has mitigated the effects of the pandemic and positions Appreciate Group well for recovery.

