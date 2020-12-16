BerGenBio has presented two positive datasets for its lead asset bemcentinib in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at ASH 2020. Following these data, we anticipate a registrational Phase III study of bemcentinib plus low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) in relapsed elderly AML patients to start in 2021. We still forecast the NDA submission for this indication in 2023 (FDA fast-track has been granted). Bemcentinib is an oral, first-in-class, highly selective AXL tyrosine kinase inhibitor in Phase II development for a range of cancers and could be the first selective AXL inhibitor to market. Data from the Phase II study in second-line NSCLC in combination with Keytruda are expected at WCLC (for details see our initiation report, Bemcentinib leading the AXL charge). We value BerGenBio at NOK59.1 per share.

