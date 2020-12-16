Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Third Quarter Revenue Surges Over 130% to Record $5.2 Million

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today that it's preliminary, unaudited third quarter fiscal 2021 revenues totaled a record $5.2 million.

The record revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 represents over 130% year-over-year growth from $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by continued operational execution and cross-selling synergies across the Company's core business lines.

"I am proud of our entire team, whose hard work across our growing company has driven yet another record quarter," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "As we continue to expand our complementary businesses, which now includes a dedicated EV charging division to address growing installation and service opportunities on the west coast, I believe we are better positioned for growth than at any prior time in our history.

"We continue to see exciting acquisition opportunities in markets we operate in, as well as in complementary adjacent markets, at attractive multiples. With services now spanning solar, battery backup, EV charging, roofing installation, HVAC work and electrical contracting, we are well positioned to tackle increasingly large opportunities - such as entire new residential developments with our builder partners throughout California. I look forward to continued aggressive growth going into the fourth quarter and beyond," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com.

