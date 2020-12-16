

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 16.12.2020 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS INITIATES KEYWORDS STUDIOS WITH 'OVERWEIGHT' - TARGET 2950 PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS CAPITAL & REGIONAL TO 'SELL' ('HOLD') - TARGET 10 (50) PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS OCADO PRICE TARGET TO 1319 (1335) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES BT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 140 (135) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 237 (230) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES IG GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 980 (960) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES INCHCAPE PRICE TARGET TO 810 (685) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 3500 (3300) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES WORKSPACE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 820 (700) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RPT/DZ BANK RAISES FAIR VALUE FOR VODAFONE TO 165 (160) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de