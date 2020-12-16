The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 16
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
11 December 2020 £1,173.8598 per Ordinary share
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
16 December 2020
