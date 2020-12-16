Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020
Christina Lake: Reales 1.000% Szenario!? Ist dies die profitabelste Cannabis Aktie?
16.12.2020 | 11:41
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameAKADEMISKA HUS
IsinXS1485592791
Coupon0.39
Maturity2021-09-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameAKADEMISKA HUS
IsinXS2188794114
Coupon0.45
Maturity2023-0612
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameCASTELLUM
IsinSE0011451533
Coupon0.81
Maturity2021-07-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameCASTELLUM
IsinSE0011062827
Coupon1,65
Maturity2023-05-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln38
Volume bought, SEK mln8
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.39
Lowest accepted yield0.39
Highest yield0.39
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameKUNGSLEDEN
IsinSE00105999118
Coupon2,375
Maturity2022-03-21
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameKUNGSLEDEN
IsinSE0013103793
Coupon1,51
Maturity2024-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln18
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield1.241
Lowest accepted yield1.241
Highest yield1.241
Accepted at lowest yield, %96.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameSTOCKHOLM EXERGI
IsinSE0007075130
Coupon1,75
Maturity2022-05-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameSTOCKHOLM EXERGI
IsinSE0010599019
Coupon1,75
Maturity2023-02-14
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameSCANIA
IsinXS1485739723
Coupon1,125
Maturity2021-09-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln5
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-16
NameSCANIA
IsinXS1867695469
Coupon0.635
Maturity2022-02-21
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln55
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.39
Lowest accepted yield0.39
Highest yield0.39
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

