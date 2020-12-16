Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS1485592791
|Coupon
|0.39
|Maturity
|2021-09-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2188794114
|Coupon
|0.45
|Maturity
|2023-0612
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|CASTELLUM
|Isin
|SE0011451533
|Coupon
|0.81
|Maturity
|2021-07-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|CASTELLUM
|Isin
|SE0011062827
|Coupon
|1,65
|Maturity
|2023-05-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|38
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|8
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.39
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.39
|Highest yield
|0.39
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|KUNGSLEDEN
|Isin
|SE00105999118
|Coupon
|2,375
|Maturity
|2022-03-21
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|KUNGSLEDEN
|Isin
|SE0013103793
|Coupon
|1,51
|Maturity
|2024-12-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|18
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|1.241
|Lowest accepted yield
|1.241
|Highest yield
|1.241
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|96.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|STOCKHOLM EXERGI
|Isin
|SE0007075130
|Coupon
|1,75
|Maturity
|2022-05-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|STOCKHOLM EXERGI
|Isin
|SE0010599019
|Coupon
|1,75
|Maturity
|2023-02-14
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|SCANIA
|Isin
|XS1485739723
|Coupon
|1,125
|Maturity
|2021-09-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|5
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2020-12-16
|Name
|SCANIA
|Isin
|XS1867695469
|Coupon
|0.635
|Maturity
|2022-02-21
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|55
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.39
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.39
|Highest yield
|0.39
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
