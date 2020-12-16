On 18 November, Immunicum announced that it had agreed to acquire biotech company DCprime by issuing 73.9k new shares or 44% of the enlarged capital. Based in the Netherlands, the privately owned biotech is developing a novel class of allogeneic dendritic cell-based cancer vaccines. The most advanced programme is in AML (Phase II) with interim data presented at the ASH conference on 5-8 December. Immunicum held an Investor event on 8 December, while the EGM will be held on 18 December. Our valuation and estimates are under review and we will revise our model once the merger is complete.

