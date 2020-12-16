TheSoul Publishing reveals the videos we watched during lockdown

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been a year like no other and new research from TheSoul Publishing, one of the largest global independent digital studios, reveals how viewing habits have changed as a result. Overall, the findings show the nation has a strong interest in being creative and upskilling. As restrictions limit consumers' dining and entertainment options, 73% of Brits have watched a YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok video for home project inspiration, crafting ideas, DIY activities, and/or cooking.

The survey of more than 2,000 men and women aged 16-55+, across the UK, reveals a growing preference for positive content amid the pandemic. In particular, consumers are watching more short-form videos than they did six months ago. Respondents indicated that music videos (26%), comedy (26%), cooking or baking (22%), and DIY or crafting videos (18%) were the most frequently selected categories over the period.

Short-form video content was growing in popularity before the pandemic hit, with younger audiences in particular flocking to a variety of streaming and social media platforms. However, the pandemic has served as a catalyst for massive growth of the medium, as a whopping 82% of audiences cited spending more or the same amount of time watching short-form videos during the pandemic than before, with many using these quick videos to help them adjust to and cope with disruptions to everyday life.

"It's interesting to see that it's not just any short-form video that's resonating with British people right now. It's positive content that has taken the spotlight, becoming a popular form of escapism and a welcome source of entertainment," said Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. "For content creators and brands looking to get in front of shoppers around the holiday season, there's a lot that can be learned about what is most likely to resonate and break through."

Nearly 26% of the public stated that they watch positive online video content to improve their mood, 27% said they watch for inspiration for ideas and projects and 17% said they watch to escape from the news of the day. Most expect this trend to continue, with 76% of consumers agreeing that fun and positive online video content will become an even more important and popular source of entertainment in the future.

