BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in October on higher exports, data released by Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25.9 billion from EUR 23.7 billion in September.



Exports increased 2.1 percent and imports grew 1 percent in October from the previous month. Nonetheless, exports and imports continued to stay below the pre-crisis level.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus increased to EUR 30 billion from EUR 27.2 billion in the same period last year. Exports decreased 9 percent annually and imports dropped 11.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de