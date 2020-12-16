Nordea funds added to Fineco investing platform

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --FinecoBank today announced that a suite of funds from Nordea Asset Management - a global leader in sustainable and responsible investing - will now be available to users on its platform.

The move gives Fineco's growing customer base in the UK access to Nordea's investment expertise - including a number of its popular 'STARS' equity strategies. These funds embody true ESG integration, with thorough proprietary research undertaken to identify companies displaying sustainable and responsible business models.

In addition, investors can access a number of strategies run by Nordea's renowned Multi Assets Team, which is headed up by Asbjørn Trolle Hansen. Nordea has a long history of managing outcome - as opposed to benchmark - oriented investment solutions, following its 'stable' investment philosophy. The Nordea Multi Assets Team has been working together since 2003 and manages about £100bn. The team's £2.7bn Nordea 1 - GBP Diversified Return Fund is a solution designed specifically with UK clients in mind.

Fineco announced partnerships with more than 10 fund providers this year, including Carmignac, Robeco, JP Morgan Asset Management, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen Investments, M&G Investments, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "Our customers choose Fineco to get everything they need for investing, banking and trading through one single platform and one single account, the so called one-stop-solution. That's our value proposition and what makes the difference from other banks. Our promise to customers is to allow them to access to the best investing platforms, so they can build portfolios that fit their investing needs. That's why we're continuously increasing the broadness of asset managers on our platform, making available the best partners to pick from."

Anders Madsen, Head of UK Institutional & Wholesale Distribution, Nordea Asset Management: "Delivering returns with responsibility is more than just a statement for Nordea Asset Management - it has long been engrained in our culture and business model. Our award-winning Responsible Investment team, which is one of the largest in Europe in terms of pure ESG analysts, is evidence of this deeply rooted commitment. We are pleased to partner with Fineco and boost UK investor access to a number of our specialist equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies."

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform.

About Nordea Asset Management

Nordea Asset Management (NAM, AuM 233bn EUR), is part of the Nordea Group, the largest financial services group in the Nordic region (AuM 326bn EUR). NAM offers European and global investors' exposure to a broad set of investment funds. We serve a wide range of clients and distributors which include banks, asset managers, independent financial advisors and insurance companies. Nordea Asset Management has a presence in Bonn, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Paris, Santiago de Chile, Singapore, Stockholm, Vienna and Zurich. Nordea's local presence goes hand in hand with the objective of being accessible and offering the best service to clients. Nordea's success is based on a sustainable and unique multi-boutique approach that combines the expertise of specialised internal boutiques with exclusive external competences allowing us to deliver alpha in a stable way for the benefit of our clients. NAM solutions cover all asset classes from fixed income and equity to multi asset solutions, and manage local and European as well as US, global and emerging market products.