

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output grew in October after falling in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The construction output increased 0.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 2.7 percent decline in September. In August, output gained 4.0 percent.



Production in building construction rose 1.1 percent monthly in October, while civil engineering fell 1.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 1.4 percent in October, following a 2.3 percent decrease in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output increased 0.9 percent monthly, and fell 1.2 percent from the a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increases were recorded in Poland, France, and Germany, while the largest decreases were observed in Slovakia, Slovenia, and Czech.



