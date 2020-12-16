

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders rose in October after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Industrial orders rose 3.0 percent monthly in October, after a 5.6 percent decrease in September. In August, industrial orders grew 12.8 percent.



Orders from the domestic market rose 3.0 percent and those from the foreign market increased 2.8 percent in October.



Industrial turnover gained 2.2 percent month-on-month in October, after a 2.9 percent fall in the prior month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders rose 1.2 percent in October, after a 3.3 percent increase in September



The industrial turnover fell 1.7 percent annually in October, following a 4.5 percent decline in the previous month.



