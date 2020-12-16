Technavio has been monitoring the blinds and shades market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 36.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Click Get a Free sample report in minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005127/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blinds and Shades Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the blinds and shades market in the US. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The blinds segment led the market in 2019.

The blinds segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing are the major trends in the market.

Increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing are the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 1% during 2020-2024.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 1% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Crown Shade Co., Hunter Douglas NV, Innovative Openings Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legrand SA, Lotus Windoware Inc., Norman Window Fashions, QMOTION Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, and Timberblinds LLC. are the top players in the market.

Crown Shade Co., Hunter Douglas NV, Innovative Openings Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legrand SA, Lotus Windoware Inc., Norman Window Fashions, QMOTION Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, and Timberblinds LLC. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing construction industry. However, the volatility in raw material prices might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Smart Shade Devices Market- The smart shade devices market is segmented by distribution channel (retail and others), technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and BLE, and others), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market- The indoor air quality meters market is segmented by product (portable and fixed) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Crown Shade Co., Hunter Douglas NV, Innovative Openings Inc., Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legrand SA, Lotus Windoware Inc., Norman Window Fashions, QMOTION Inc., Springs Window Fashions LLC, and Timberblinds LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the growing construction industry in the US will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility in raw material prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this blinds and shades market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Blinds and Shades Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blinds and Shades Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product Blinds Shades

Distribution channel Offline Online



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44978

Blinds and Shades Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The blinds and shades market in US report covers the following areas:

Blinds and Shades Market in US Size

Blinds and Shades Market in US Trends

Blinds and Shades Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing customer spending on home interior designing and household furnishing as one of the prime reasons driving the blinds and shades market in the US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blinds and Shades Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist blinds and shades market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the blinds and shades market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blinds and shades market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blinds and shades market in the US vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Blinds Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shades Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Crown Shade Co.

Hunter Douglas NV

Innovative Openings Inc.

Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc.

Legrand SA

Lotus Windoware Inc.

Norman Window Fashions

QMOTION Inc.

Springs Window Fashions LLC

Timberblinds LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005127/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/