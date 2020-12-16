Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Receives Vicinity Orders From Eastern Canadian Operators

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS)(OTCQX:GWTNF)(FSE:6LG)("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received orders from transit operators in Ontario and the Province of Quebec.

Grande West has received new orders for 7 Vicinity heavy-duty buses for delivery in 2021. Ontario deliveries include 3 for the City of Simcoe and 1 for the Town of Midland. The other 3 buses will be delivered to Autobus Dufresne in Quebec. These orders total more than $2,500,000.

Robert Leduc, Director of Sales for Grande West commented, "We are pleased to receive additional orders from our existing customers Midland and Simcoe and Autobus Dufresne. We look forward to continue working with our customer base closely through 2021 and showcasing additional new opportunities as we roll out the Vicinity LT and Vicinity Lightning EV buses."

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world-class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity medium and heavy-duty buses available in electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel drive systems. The Vicinity Lightning EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

For investor relations, please contact:

Paradox Public Relations Inc.

Karl Mansour

Managing Director

Ph: (514) 341-0408 or 1-866-460-0408

IR@grandewest.com

Company contact:

Grande West Transportation

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

Ph: 604-288-8043

IR@grandewest.com

www.grandewest.com

www.vicinitybus.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621011/Grande-West-Receives-VicinityTM-Orders-From-Eastern-Canadian-Operators