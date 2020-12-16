SIPPIO Taps Paul McMillan as Chief Evangelist

Former Tata Communications Collaboration Sales leader joins SIPPIO to bring Azure-native calling capabilities to Enterprise Microsoft Teams users worldwide, without cost or complexit

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / SIPPIO, which offers the only 100 percent Azure-native solutions for adding calling capabilities to Microsoft Teams, today announced the appointment of Paul McMillan as Chief Evangelist. McMillan brings an elite pedigree to SIPPIO and a track record of accelerating innovation and effective leadership.

McMillan will drive awareness among managed service providers, channel partners, integrators as well as with MVPs across the Microsoft Ecosystem. He will work alongside SIPPIO's chief executive, technology and operations officers, aligning the voice of partners and their customers with SIPPIO's forward-looking strategy. In addition, McMillan will also ensure a seamless flow of communications between the company and Microsoft, distributors, partners, enterprise customers and other key constituencies.

"We are elated to welcome an executive of Paul's caliber to SIPPIO, where his extensive knowledge and skill selling advanced cloud services will fuel our expansion," said Adam Cole, CEO, SIPPIO.

For the 115 million active users who use Microsoft Teams daily, SIPPIO offers the only no-code subscription services that activate full calling capabilities in Microsoft Teams without the complexity and cost of building Direct Routing services in-house. Utilizing SIPPIO, organizations can enable traditional inbound and outbound PSTN voice calling functionality directly within Microsoft Teams quickly, securely and affordably, including support for traditional PBX-based phone systems.

"As the simplest and most cost-effective solution for adding voice calling to Microsoft Teams, SIPPIO is incredibly well-positioned to support corporate agility and adaptability," said Paul McMillan. "With employees operating in more disparate locations than ever before, they require communications and collaboration tools that are secure, compliant, easy-to-use and support work-from-anywhere environments.

"I am very excited to join a company that fosters innovation and clearly has its finger on the pulse of an evolving marketplace."

Prior to joining SIPPIO, McMillan served as Head of Collaboration Sales for Americas at Tata Communications where led a team of collaboration, contact center sales and technical specialists. In less than 10 months, his team built a pipeline of 50 million dollars, capturing what was then the largest Microsoft Teams opportunity in company history.

McMillan's 20-year tenure in unified communications and collaboration also includes executive posts at BT, Unify and Siemens.

"Paul's strategic insight and well-earned reputation as an industry pioneer is the perfect complement to our team," added Cole. "His experience not only augments our ability to deliver agile services to Microsoft Teams users worldwide, but also brings an inherent credibility that will reinforce SIPPIO's position as a global leader."

Purpose-built for both multi-tenant and hosted cloud environments across the globe, SIPPIO is an end-to-end cloud solution running securely on Microsoft Azure.

Working from home or office, commuting or traveling, SIPPIO keeps employees connected to their phones at all times. With native integration into Microsoft Teams, users can now place and receive telephone calls from any device running Teams, including computers, tablets, smartphones and Teams compatible desktop and conference phones.

About SIPPIO

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SIPPIO is the largest, secure Azure-based provider of voice calling services for Microsoft Teams, globally. As a Microsoft co-sell partner, SIPPIO provides automation and carrier services to enable Direct Routing as-a-Service in Teams. SIPPIO activates full outbound calling capabilities in minutes, requires no hardware or professional services and scales to your business needs in over 80 countries to enhance communication, collaboration and unify the modern workplace experience.

