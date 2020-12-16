Corporate Universe to Acquire Carbon Ion fka ZapGo/Battery EV Technology Company

Over 30 Patents for Best of Breed Battery Technology Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV) is pleased to announce they have entered into a Definitive LOI to acquire Carbon Ion Energy Storage Ltd (or Carbon-Ion Energy Storage, Inc, fka ZapGo, a high technology electric battery development company, building the next generation of energy storage devices. One that is safer, faster charging, does not use rare-earth materials and can be recycled at end of life.

Carbon Ion Energy Storage Ltd has acquired all the assets of ZapGo Ltd, inclusive of over 30 patents and the benefit of $25 million research and development. Currently the company has a Gen IV battery which is being prepared for commercialization.

With the advancement and acceptance of battery powered vehicles, tools, toys, appliances, personal electronics and much more the global market was estimated at over $113 Billion dollars in 2019 and will grow 3-fold over the next 5-7 years according to Grandview Research. For the past 50 years Lithium-Ion batteries have led this epic growth, even though they are challenged by battery life, charging times, heat and the potential for igniting or exploding. Carbon Ion has the solution for the next 50 years.

The company's technology provides:

Improved energy storage allows the cell to be used as the principal method of energy storage in a far wider range of technologies than conventional batteries or supercapacitors

High specific power allows very fast charging (often times only seconds) through Carbon Ion's "Instant-charge" technology

High specific power enables the extension of Li-ion battery lifetimes and reduction in battery size through peak shaving in hybrid applications

Improved safety protects customers, allows easy shipping and opens up applications in hazardous areas

Long cycle life allows energy storage to be installed for the entire lifetime of the device, reducing design complexity, eliminating service intervals and saving money

Recyclable at the end of life.

Mr. Andrew Sispoidis , CEO of Carbon Ion said., "I'm proud to join the world class team at Carbon-Ion. The company's scientific and technical foundation is the strongest I've ever seen. The technology is many years ahead of the industry, is ready for commercialization, and it significantly advances the current state of energy storage by many years. Mr. Sispoidis continued, "Although this is a non-traditional path to enter the capital markets, the process moves quickly, provides immediate capital and will allow shareholders to grow with us. The company will move with laser focus on commercializing their products as well will be moving towards a NASDAQ listing in 2021."

Isaac H. Sutton, CEO of Corporate Universe stated, "As I've previously told our shareholders, our goal was to identify opportunity for our shareholders, and in this transaction, I believe we have exceeded expectations and couldn't be more excited to bring this opportunity to the market and our shareholders. Effective with the closing which is targeted before years end, Andrew will assume the CEO position, and I will become the COO. I will be focused on moving the public company expeditiously and compliantly towards a senior exchange, as Andrew and the team are focused on the business of batteries. I believe this next year will be transformative!"

About Carbon Ion:

Established is July of 2020 to acquire the assets of ZapGo LTD which has developed a new category of energy storage device called Carbon-Ion of C-Ion®. This technology charges 50x faster than lithium-ion batteries, and radically improves the performance of supercapacitors by using high surface area carbons and ionic electrolytes. The company currently has over 30 Patents and acquires a decade of Research and Development. The company is moving to commercialization. The new company website will be completed within the next several days, please visit www.C-Ion.com.

About Corporate Universe:

Corporate Universe Inc is a publicly-traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. For further information see www.corpuniverse.com

