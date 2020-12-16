Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Hits Major Milestone with Research Partner, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures

Havn Research signs contract with CBDV, located at The University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus, to begin Health Canada approved research to analyze psilocybin under Havn Life's Section 56 exemption.

The results of the analysis will allow Havn Life to begin the development of a library of psilocybin compounds.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce it is partnering with Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures (CBDV) to begin Health Canada approved analysis of psilocybin under Havn Life's section 56 exemption.

CBDV is a licensed cannabis research and development firm focusing on extraction, optimization, analytical testing and chemical process development based at the Vancouver Campus at the University of British Columbia.

Havn Life will be conducting a comparative study at CBDV lab that will test various methodologies of extraction to assess the merits and drawbacks of each. The results will be used to help develop Havn Life's methodology for analyzing psilocybin mushrooms and products.

In addition, Havn Life will work towards the development of the very first library of psilocybin compounds and lay the foundation for future development of proprietary extraction methods.

"Analysis is the foundation of Havn Life's research objectives, enabling quality assurance and rapid development of our extraction techniques and methodologies," says Alexzander Samuelsson, Chief Research Officer for Havn Life. "By building a foundational understanding of current methods used today, we will leverage known research to develop an optimal process for the standardization of psilocybin extraction. This ultimately allows Havn to supply academic researchers with high quality, standardized compounds."

The study will provide Havn Life with the tools and an understanding of method development for specific compounds (psilocybin) that can later be used to develop a library of compounds for researchers.

"It will also mean that Havn Life can rapidly develop our proprietary extraction methods in-house more quickly by eliminating the need to send compounds to third-party labs," explains Samuelsson. "This makes a huge difference between discovery and optimization to scaling processes, allowing Havn Life to expedite our internal development process."

The work is enabled by Havn Life's Section 56 exemption, granted by Health Canada, pursuant to which the company has the ability to possess certain amounts of pure psilocybin for scientific purposes, specifically for the research and development of quality control methods.

The Section 56 exemption also provides Havn Life with unique access to handle psilocybin and develop in-house analytical protocols. This will provide experience in quantitatively analyzing psilocybin as a cornerstone of quality control and quality assurance for process development and product reliability.

About CBDV

CBDV laboratory offers a wide range of scientific services and expertise involving chemistry to support a better understanding of complex concepts through experimentation, research, and analysis. Founded by Doctor Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Glenn Sammis. Dr. Roggen is an award-winning organic chemistry expert with a focus in extraction optimization and the development of innovative therapeutic formulations. Professor Sammis received with Bachelor of Science from Stanford University before attending Harvard as a Predoctoral fellow. He has built an internationally recognized research group working on the development of novel synthetic methods for the preparation of natural products and pharmaceuticals.

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

