Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Advances Development of its Save A Life Choking Rescue Device

Promising Test Results Leads to Design Improvements

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to provide the following update on the development of its Save A Life choking rescue device. Product development and design partner Tanaka Kapec Design Group (TKDG) has continued to advance the product development with the ultimate goal of filing a submission to the FDA for the life-saving choking rescue device.

TKDG has identified, researched, designed and tested the suction interface tip that allows for effective removal of the lodged mass.. The improved design relates to the aperture diameter and aperture shape and has been optimized for the product. TKDG conducted testing with principal food items that are often a cause for choking. Additionally, testing focused on tips in conjunction with the pump and negative pressure with various food items. Such recommendations have led to to improved ergonomics, increased power with high efficiency and ease of use.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "We continue to advance the development of our Save A Life choking rescue device with our eyes on an FDA submission by the end of 2021, assuming we have access to the capital needed. The work by TKDG and its discovery was productive related to relationships between aperture size at tip, pressure and food size. Preliminary results are promising, and we look forward to continuing our work with TKDG."

