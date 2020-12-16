

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said Wednesday that it plans to enter phase 3 development in Alzheimer's disease with 14 mg oral semaglutide, a once-daily oral formulation of the long-acting GLP-1 analogue semaglutide.



Alzheimer's disease represents a rapidly growing public health concern causing significant detrimental consequences to the affected people and their families and has led to substantial and increasing global socioeconomic impact.



Oral semaglutide (7 mg and 14 mg) is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes in the US, EU and Japan.



The company said it plans to initiate a pivotal phase 3a program with about 3,700 people with early Alzheimer's disease. The program is planned for initiation in the first half of 2021 and will investigate the efficacy and safety of once-daily oral semaglutide, compared to placebo. The expected main treatment period in the trials is around two years.



