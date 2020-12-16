Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting the Company's exceptional growth on the OTC markets, and asked about their recent announcement detailing the retirement of 10 billion authorized shares. "We don't need 14 billion shares; we did a reverse split and therefore the stock came down," explained Kay. "We have a few convertible debts we still owe money to," he added, noting that the Company is working towards paying down these debts and expects to be completed by mid-January.

Jolly then asked about the Company's product, SafeVchat, a secure video conferencing tool, which will be released on December 18th. "We're doing a soft launch," explained Kay. "With SafeVchat, we have over 14 resellers that have some key clients being able to begin testing it," shared Kay, before elaborating on the unique and secure features of SafeVchat. "We're using our secure products, ProtectID® and GuardedID® which are actually the base of this video conferencing tool," explained Kay. "PrivacyLok is actually the only tool that will manage your camera, audio, screens, and microphone, even on Zoom and WebEx and others," he added.

Kay then highlighted the security challenges faced by major players in the video conferencing industry. "We're definitely going for the major companies, and they're coming to us and saying 'we need a video conferencing tool that is secure'," said Kay, adding that many companies currently utilize two to three video conferencing platforms.

"SafeVchat, coming Friday, will be accessible at least to some of our resellers to start giving it to their key clients," said Kay, adding that these clients will begin testing and using the product. "The first quarter is when we expect to see some real revenues," said Kay, adding that this is expected to include revenues from both PrivacyLok and SafeVchat. "PrivacyLok is just about out the door, but not yet. SafeVchat is going out, is available, and will be production ready come Friday," he shared. "We're very excited, and we're working very hard on these two products."

To close the interview, Kay thanked his shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company continues to grow and develop their products. "We're very excited and we thank you all for still being there and working with us."

To hear Mark Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7752460-strikeforce-technologies-inc-discusses-the-launch-of-its-secure-video-conferencing-tool-safevc

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

Mark L. Kay, CEO

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

George Waller

(732) 661-9641

gwaller@strikeforcetech.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70413