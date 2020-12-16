Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Announces the Creation of Two New Drone Subsidiaries

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, has announced the creation of two drone subsidiaries to reside in the A4 Technology portfolio.

"As we expand our footprint in the drone market, these new subsidiaries will serve to subdivide our drone tech into two categories; (1.) EMS services: Impossible Aerospace has already proven the viability of the US-1 drone through its relationships with law enforcement and the US Air Force. Its unparalleled flight time will assist with countless future applications. Additionally, people may be surprised by the lifting capabilities of the US-1 and to know that it is scalable. (2.) Delivery: Part 135 certification permits a company to deliver beyond visual line of sight. We, at Alpine 4, are highly motivated to enter the drone delivery space. The addition of an alternative airframe to the US-1, would be specifically to achieve long distance delivery, allowing us to provide a multitude of solutions to the market. The acquisition of Impossible Aerospace represents more than one drone company, but rather the first building block in our drone division," commented Ian Kantrowitz of Alpine 4's executive leadership team.

Alpine 4: Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

? Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621135/Alpine-4-Technologies-Ltd-ALPP-Announces-the-Creation-of-Two-New-Drone-Subsidiaries