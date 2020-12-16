Advantage Fee will enhance fee billing and invoice efficiencies, eliminate manual processes and minimize risk

Tegra118, a top provider of wealth and asset management technology solutions and a portfolio company of Motive Partners, a specialist private equity firm announced today that Challenger is now a Tegra118 client for its comprehensive, cloud-based billing, revenue management and reporting solution. The largest annuity provider, and one of the fastest growing fund managers in Australia, Challenger will rely on Tegra118's Advantage Fee platform to improve quality and productivity of invoice processing, increase transparency and accuracy on complex fee schedules, and streamline interfaces between accounting systems all while enhancing client service and support.

"Challenger is a premier investment management firm and a top retirement income specialist, and we're thrilled to be selected as its trusted partner," said Cheryl Nash, CEO, Tegra118. "Our solution streamlines and automates fee calculations, verification and client onboarding workflow. Through our partnership with Suite2go in Australia, we're connecting with the Australian financial services market to deliver technology solutions that address critical business needs. Challenger is confidently investing in our technology to help replace manual processes through an integrated solution that supports its large volume of fee calculations, verification and client onboarding workflow. We're excited to work with Challenger and the opportunity to grow Tegra118's presence in Australia."

Advantage Fee from Tegra118 helps protect the bottom line with a comprehensive customer billing and revenue management solution. It supports organizations worldwide to manage multiple invoicing structures accurately, quickly and cost efficiently, while also accommodating the new generations of fee and account structures. With transparent and sophisticated reporting, analysis and dashboards, information can be leveraged throughout the enterprise to bolster better decision making.

"Given the ever-evolving wealth and asset management landscape, and the need for strong oversight of fees, Challenger needed a trusted technology partner to help us optimize efficiencies, minimize manual processes and associated risks," says David Mackaway, Group Chief Operating Officer, Challenger. "Tegra118 and its Advantage Fee solution are the ideal match for our business needs today and into the future."

For more information about Tegra118's revenue and invoice management solutions, visit: Tegra118 Tools: Benefits Features

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its technology platform provides portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting and fee billing software for financial advisors and asset managers using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a Motive Partners company, a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focused on technology-enabled business and financial services companies. For more information, please visit www.tegra118.com.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited (Challenger) is an investment management firm focusing on providing customers with financial security for retirement. Challenger operates two core investment businesses, a fiduciary Funds Management division and an APRA-regulated Life division. Challenger Life Company Limited (Challenger Life) is Australia's largest provider of annuities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005228/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Tricia Viola

Vice President, Marketing

Tegra118

Tel: 201 253 3389

tricia.viola@fiserv.com