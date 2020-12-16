Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-12-16 15:00 CET -- Nasdaq announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmarket Index (OMXBB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, January 4, 2021. The following securities will be added to the Index: Symbol Security Name ARC1T Arco Vara IGN1L Ignitis Grupe INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate KNF1L Klaipedos Nafta PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp VLP1L Vilkyskiu Pienine The following securities will be removed from the Index: Symbol Security Name NCN1T Nordecon SAF1R SAF Tehnika OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 4, 2021: Apranga Klaipedos Nafta Siauliu Bankas AUGA group LHV Group Silvano Fashion Group Arco Vara Linas Agro Group Tallink Grupp Coop Pank Merko Ehitus Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp Grigeo Novaturas Tallinna Sadam Harju Elekter Olainfarm Tallinna Vesi Ignitis group Pieno Zvaigzdes Telia Lietuva INVL Baltic Real Estate Pro Kapital Grupp Vilkyskiu Pienine The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com or Simona Backiene +370 5 253 1459, simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.