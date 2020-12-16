DJ PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 23, 2020

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 23, 2020 16-Dec-2020 / 14:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 23, 2020 December 16, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on December 23, 2020. The agenda includes the following items: 1) On approval of report on execution of annual complex procurement program of PJSC RusHydro for nine months of 2020. 2) On approval of annual complex procurement program of PJSC RusHydro for 2021. 3) On approval of updated register of the Company's non-core assets and action plan for divestment of none-core assets. 4) On review of report on compliance of PJSC RusHydro's information policy. 5) On approval of holding concurrent positions in governing bodies of other organizations. 6) On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 89851 EQS News ID: 1155752 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 08:36 ET (13:36 GMT)