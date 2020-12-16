Clarity, The New Social Network for Your Love Life

"The new Clarity app is like having everything you need to successfully navigate every aspect of your love life-all in the palm of your hand."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / While there is Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and dozens of other social networks, not one is centered around your love life, which is arguably the single greatest influence on one's mental health, happiness, and fulfillment.

Meet Clarity, the new social network where you can be anonymous or your true self, and connect with others who can relate in a safe and discreet community. Because sharing is healing, Clarity is providing a judgment-free zone for people to confide in and share experiences, and also make new meaningful connections and friendships with others who may have gone through or are going through the same things.

Additionally, they've partnered with over 50 renowned dating and relationship experts to curate an ever-growing library of over 300+ lessons to help you successfully navigate every aspect of your love journey. No matter if you're single, in a relationship, or married, Clarity's female-led team is giving you everything you need to build happier, more meaningful, and lasting relationships; from the first date to your golden anniversary. To download the app, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/clarity-the-social-network/id1519345252

Let's face it, confiding in friends and family about your dating and relationship journey is often uncomfortable; so how liberating would it be to vent and connect with others who can relate? Clarity's safe and discreet community is the perfect place to share your experiences and confide in others, without the fear of being judged.

Clarity's community allows you to speak from your heart and build authentic friendships and connections with people who can relate. If you're bold and open, you can come out as your true self; but if you're shy or prefer confidentiality, you can choose to be anonymous. Any ex-lovers looking to slander or use names are not tolerated. They have systems in place to block hate speech and a strict zero tolerance policy for bullying or slander; and above all, drama and discussions on politics are prohibited.

The concept of Clarity was born when CEO and founder Lisa Fei, a UC Berkeley graduate, found herself at the end of yet another dysfunctional relationship. She decided that she needed to do something different to change her dating pattern, and was tired of going to friends for advice and having to spend endless hours scavenging the Internet for trusted expert help and resources.

"This whole time, I felt like a broken record and my friends were sick of listening to my stories over and over. I wished I could anonymously confide in others in a safe and supportive environment-somewhere I could connect with people who are also going through the same problems," says Lisa.

Upon observing that a lot of people around her were also struggling and unhappy in their love life, Lisa discovered that a good majority all suffered from similar symptoms, including: depression, substance abuse, unhealthy eating patterns, body dysmorphia, and even suicidal ideation.

One day while surfing Instagram, Lisa had an epiphany and realized that there is Facebook, Twitter, and tons of other social networks, but not one is focused on your love life, which has the greatest effect on one's happiness and well-being.

Upon conducting extensive research and speaking with singles and couples around the world, Lisa and her team developed Clarity, the new social network that is making the fundamental tools and resources to building healthier, more meaningful, and lasting relationships accessible to all-through a safe and discreet community and an ever-expanding library of resources from the world's leading dating and relationship experts.

Clarity is partnering with over 50 of the world's top experts, including a Stanford University research psychologist, neuroscientist from Oxford University, renowned sexologists, love biologists, astrologists, cognitive and behavioral therapists, dating coaches, beauty and image consultants, financial experts, and many others. Together, they've joined forces to cover everything from navigating finances with your partner to beauty and style.

Clarity's experts are well-versed in everything from The Gottman Institute's research on couples therapy, science of love, neurobiology of sex and relationships, Neuro-linguistic Programming, Cognitive-behavioral Therapy, Reiki, to Tantra.

Dating and relationships were already hard before the pandemic, but now people need more help than ever. If you're single, Clarity is the on-demand dating resource that helps you identify red flags, assess compatibility, and successfully navigate the "new norm". If you're currently in a happy relationship and would like to maintain that state of bliss, Clarity is for you as well.

If you're struggling with intimacy in a relationship, Clarity will help you reignite the spark. A lot of people stay in toxic, unhappy relationships because they hate the dating process or are afraid of being alone. Clarity's experts are there to help you leave a hopeless relationship and start anew, and this time, actually enjoy the dating process. If you're a single parent or dating after 40, Clarity has the experts and solutions to help you get back in the game and optimize every scenario.

Let's face it, to be successful in the dating and relationship arena takes a village; and Clarity is that village. You don't have to feel alone in your love journey when you have a supportive community to confide in and the ability to share and connect with others. You can now turn to the new Clarity app for all your dating quandaries and successfully navigate the turbulence and uncertainty in today's relationships.

About Clarity: Clarity is the new social network for your love life created by a team of millennials who have gone through it all and wanted to find solutions to their own problems in dating and relationships. With a good majority of people suffering globally from similar symptoms all due to their love life, including: depression, substance abuse, unhealthy eating patterns, body dysmorphia, and even suicidal ideation, Clarity is on a mission to make the fundamental tools and resources to building healthy, successful relationships accessible to all, through a safe and discreet community and an ever-growing content library of 300+ lessons from over 50 of the world's top dating and relationship experts

You can download Clarity from the App Store today or get it soon on Google Play. Find it on the App Store now: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/clarity-the-social-network/id1519345252

