Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Flexscreen, the company that set out to revolutionize the stagnant window industry, experienced a record-breaking quarter of revenue growth that has put the company one step closer to becoming a global leader in the market. Led by Joe Altieri, winner of 'Shark Tank', the company is projected to triple in earnings by the end of 2021, showing once and for all that his bet on smart and green innovation in the window industry was spot on.

Flexscreen experienced a record-breaking quarter of revenue growth that has put the company one step closer to becoming a global leader in the market.

Led by Joe Altieri, winner of 'Shark Tank', the company is projected to triple in earnings by the end of 2021.

A recent equity partnership with 'Shark Tank' Entrepreneur and Investor, Lori Greiner brought along rapid-fire growth.

Everyone knows that the century-old technology of traditional window screens is loaded with problems. Flimsy aluminum frames that damage easily, scratched paint, complicated hardware, and frustrating installation and removal are just some of the issues that required a solution. So, we cleared out a workspace in the garage and invented FlexScreen - the world's first and only flexible window screen. No aluminum, no paint, no hardware, and no hassle. Just flex our high-performance, PVC coated spring steel frame, slide it into the window screen pocket (where it will virtually disappear), and enjoy the uninterrupted view. FlexScreen is innovative, effortless, durable, and beautiful. Welcome to the future of window screens!



FlexScreen was the recipient of the Most Innovative Window Component in 2015 presented by Window & Door® magazine, and was a top 3 contender in the 2020 Edison Awards "Consumer Goods - Home Solutions" category, earning the Silver award. To learn more, visit www.flexscreen.com.





