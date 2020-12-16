Lucintel: The Vial and Bottle Market in the Global Healthcare Industry Is Forecast to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry looks promising with opportunities in the research labs, clinical research, pharmaceutical, compounding pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare centers. The vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry is expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% - 5% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in pharmaceutical industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/vial-and-bottle-in-healthcare-industry.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, glass and plastics are the materials used for manufacturing of vials and bottles. Lucintel forecasts that the glass will remain the largest material type over the forecast period, as it is inert in nature and available in a variety of grades having significant barrier properties.

Within this market, pharmaceuticals will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to introduction of new medicines and growth of drug production.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of large pharmaceutical manufacturing base in the region, technological innovation, and increasing demand for vials and bottles in the pharmaceutical industry.

Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include adoption of blow-fill-seal technology in vials and bottles, growing demand for bio based and recyclable material for production of vials and bottles, and increasing adoption of advanced plastic bottles. Gerresheimer, Schott, Nipro, Amcor, Becton Dickinson & Co., Berry Global, Baxter International, Corning, West Pharmaceutical, AptarGroup, and O.Berk are among the major suppliers in the vials and bottles market in the global healthcare industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the vial and bottle market in the global healthcare industry by product, material, capacity, end use, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the Vial and Bottle in the Global Healthcare Industry 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the vial and bottle in the global healthcare industry by product, material, capacity, end use, and region as follows:

By Product [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025:

Vials

Bottles

By Material [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025:

Glass

Plastic

By Capacity [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025:

0-5 ML

5-10 ML

10-20 ML

20-50 ML

50 ML and Above

By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2014 - 2025:

Research Labs and Clinical Research

Pharmaceutical Companies

Compounding Pharmacies

Hospitals and Healthcare Centers

Others

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Tons) from 2014 - 2025:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom

Asia Pacific China Japan India

The Rest of the World Brazil



This 227 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

