With reference to an announcement made public by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on December 15, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 17, 2020. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.131.302.502 Increase in share capital ?9.699.995? Total share capital following the increase 2.141.002.497 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974