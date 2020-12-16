Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur Partners With Awareness USA to Bring New Opportunities to Underprivileged Students

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / Amzur Technologies, Inc. (Amzur), Florida's premier agile IT solution provider for IT staffing, custom app development, and enterprise application services-principally for the banking, insurance, financial services, and healthcare sectors-is pleased to announce a new partnership with 501c3 nonprofit organization Awareness USA.

Based in Tampa Bay, Awareness USA strives to motivate and support underprivileged students by offering after-school tutoring and academic guidance, school supplies and computers, and even tuition assistance for motivated college-bound students. They also teach personal responsibility and partner with parents and guardians to help kids improve their decision-making skills.

Awareness USA was founded by Dr. Purnachander R. Bikkasani, who believes that socioeconomic progress begins with education and that every child deserves great educational opportunities-especially in a country as wealthy as the U.S., where 40 million citizens nonetheless live below the poverty line. Dr. Bikkasani's desire to address the unique needs of kids from poverty-stricken families stems from his own childhood.

"I never knew my exact birthday, only that it was near the end of WWII," Bikkasani said. "I grew up in the hotbed of the armed peasant uprising ... I suffered the shame, humility, and insecurity of childhood poverty until I became a doctor, and so I grew up with empathy for the poor, underprivileged, and weaker sections in society."

Through determination and hard work, Bikkasani obtained a medical degree from Osmania University in India, then worked for the UK's National Health Program, earned an MRCP degree, and finally moved to the U.S. to specialize in gastroenterology. In America, he specialized in stress management, giving public seminars and even writing newspaper articles about this topic before retiring after 30 years of practice and founding Awareness USA.

Amzur is partnering with Awareness USA to support their humanitarian mission. We hope to achieve this through financial backing but also by assisting with human resources initiatives, enabling the nonprofit to find and retain great talent, and boost outreach efforts using the latest technology. By providing not only monetary but also operational support, we hope to help lead America's underprivileged youths toward a brighter future.

Amzur reported strong growth throughout 2020 and is fully committed to becoming the provider of choice for innovative, flexible, boutique solutions and services for small and medium-sized businesses, even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. And that means starting fresh in 2021, giving back to society as a whole by supporting young people in need.

