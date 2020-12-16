As part of Alpega's growing partner ecosystem, this collaboration strengthens Alpega's commitment to offer best-in-class solutions for logistics procurement.

TenderEasy, Alpega's cloud-based freight procurement solution announced today its global partnership with Xeneta, a freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform providing the world's largest dataset of real-time and on-demand ocean and air freight rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005588/en/

TenderEasy, part of Alpega, partners with Xeneta to help clients secure the best rates for ocean and air freight. (Graphic: Alpega Group)

The partnership delivers connected data between the TenderEasy procurement platform and Xeneta's databases, providing customers with the latest information on rates for ocean and air freight as well as market insights. This gives customers of both solutions the possibility to see their performance relative to the overall market and steer negotiations to achieve the best services and rates.

In his comments about the announcement, Johan Vagerstam, CEO of TenderEasy, says, "We are thrilled to announce this partnership, after working together with Xeneta for years. Already today, we have many customers combining both solutions for greater value, and this is an important message to them that this partnership is a real 'value-add' for freight buyers in today's volatile market. We always strive to provide our customers with the best solutions to support the freight procurement process and this partnership is another step toward that goal."

"We are glad to partner with TenderEasy to deliver valuable information to shippers in a constantly-changing market, where data plays an essential role. Successful tendering requires the combination of instantly-available large amounts of neutral rate data as offered by the Xeneta platform and best-in-class procurement tools like TenderEasy," said Patrik Berglund, CEO of Xeneta regarding the partnership.

About TenderEasy

TenderEasy is a market leading cloud solution for transport sourcing, freight tendering, freight spot request and rate management solutions.

As part of the Alpega Group, TenderEasy provides seamless integration to Alpega TMS. Our vision is to help our customers take advantage of the opportunities made possible by the digitalization of logistics and make one of the world's largest industries more efficient and sustainable.

For more information, please visit www.tendereasy.com

About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market intelligence platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta's powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta's data is comprised of over 220 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and regional offices in New York and Hamburg. To learn more, please visit www.xeneta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005588/en/

Contacts:

Alpega Group

Yamille Meléndez

Brand Strategy Director

yamille.m.rodriguez@alpegagroup.com

Xeneta

Katherine Barrios

Chief Marketing Officer

press@xeneta.com