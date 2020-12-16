Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2020) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has begun a trenching program at its Mascarene Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Mascarene Property, which covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares, is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads both transecting and within close proximity of the property.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_syi5r19l/Great-Atlantic-Begins-Trenching-Program-at-its-Mascarene-Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-Gold-Property-in-Southwest-New-Brunswick

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.

The December trenching program is being conducted within the east region of the property testing areas of historically reported copper, cobalt and nickel mineralization within a broad magnetic high trend, in the area of two small quarries, one of which is referred to in historic reports as the North Pit.

A 2001 government airborne magnetic survey identified magnetic anomalies within the property including a broad magnetic high trend extending through the area of the Oliver and Oliver Cameron workings and the area of the North Pit. Great Atlantic management speculates these anomalies to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s).

David Martin, VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, stated, "The magnetic anomalies are targets for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits. Reported shallow vein-type mineralization at historic workings over magnetic anomalies may be indicative of deeper mafic intrusive hosted copper-cobalt-nickel mineralized bodies."

Historic rock samples from the area of the North Pit are reported up to 0.45% copper, up to 0.31% cobalt and up to 0.30% nickel. Some historic samples from this pit are also reported to be anomalous for gold.

Some rock samples collected during 2020 by Great Atlantic from the area of the second small quarry returned anomalous values for copper and gold.

Trenching will be conducted adjacent to the North Pit, which has since been backfilled. Rock geochemical samples will be collected during the program.

Historic pits and shafts are reported in multiple regions of the Mascarene Property dating back to the 1800s. Great Atlantic located such workings in the south, west and east regions of the property, with sulfide bearing veins reported at some of these sites. One such location of historic shafts in the east region of the property is at the Oliver and Oliver-Cameron workings, which are located approximately 700 - 800 meters southwest of the North Pit.

Seven rock rubble samples collected by Great Atlantic during 2018 in the area of the Oliver and Oliver Cameron workings returned 1.84 - 5.02% copper and up to 2.01 grams per tonne gold, up to 0.22% nickel and up to 0.14% cobalt.

Management cautions that historic data for the North Pit have not been verified by a qualified person.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70423