

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Motional, a driverless technology company, said Wednesday that it plans to launch fully driverless robotaxi services in major U.S. cities in 2023 using the Lyft ride-hailing network.



It follows an ongoing three-year partnership, in which Motional and Lyft operate commercial robotaxi service in Las Vegas.



Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co and auto supplier Aptiv Plc, said that it will deliver state-of-the-art, next-generation robotaxis, based on a Hyundai vehicle platform.



Motional also said that Lyft will power the rideshare network and customer experience. The services will begin rolling out in 2023, with foundations laid for further expansion across the Lyft network. Launch markets will be announced at a later date.



Earlier this month, Self-driving vehicle technology company Aurora agreed to buy Uber's self-driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group. After the deal, Aurora reportedly would be worth $10 billion and Uber would hold 26% stake in the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LYFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de