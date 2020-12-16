NEP Group Names Andrew Jordan as Global Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020, the leading worldwide technical production partner supporting premier producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today that Andrew Jordan has been named the company's Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Reporting to NEP Group's COO Jeff Hughes, Jordan will lead the group responsible for overall global technology strategy, product/solution design and build, and synchronized network operations. He will also be responsible for NEP's R&D activities aimed at accelerating innovation within NEP, working with the company's product managers and business leaders around the world.



Jordan joined NEP this summer as COO of the Global Broadcast Services and Media Solutions operating segments to drive cross-geography initiatives and a "One Team" operating philosophy. He was also responsible for leading the Office of the CTO and local technology leaders across the organization, and provided key insights into how the company will execute its new global growth strategy.

"Our industry is changing at light speed, so we not only need to change with it, we need to stay ahead of it from a product, service and technology solutions perspective, and lean into the trends we're seeing," said Brian Sullivan, CEO of NEP. "Andrew is the perfect choice to grow our internal global technology organization, which is a key step in our strategy to develop a global, scalable set of products that will help our clients continue to create and deliver great content, anytime, anywhere."

In addition to his accomplishments at NEP, Jordan has significant expertise in large-scale company transformations across technology, sales, operations, finance and company culture. A pragmatic visionary, and results-focused senior executive and innovator, he has a proven track record of delivering industry/company firsts. Before joining NEP, he was responsible for transforming a multi-billion-dollar travel management company into a modern, digital-first platform business. Before that, he conceived and delivered a global transformation plan for digital media delivery for one of the world's biggest media companies as well as running international broadcast operations across Europe and Asia. He has successfully led and transformed large and complex global teams, businesses and operating units, as well as a number of high-profile M&A transactions.

"Andrew's industry and NEP experience will be invaluable in helping our teams connect more effectively to ramp up our idea sharing and innovation," said Jeff Hughes, Chief Operating Officer for NEP. "I'm confident Andrew will be able to move quickly to work with our business leaders, global product teams and industry partners to assess the current landscape and develop NEP's technology roadmap for new world-class products our customers can depend on. As we become a more product-focused global organization, Andrew and his team will be instrumental in building and delivering customer products and solutions. I couldn't be more pleased to see him assume this critical role for NEP."

Andrew Jordan, Global CTO, commented: "NEP is a market leader that I'm proud to be a part of. Our people are passionate about what they do and have a collective mind for developing customer-focused innovations that I hope to harness at an even greater level so we can deliver even more scalable, flexible products and solutions along the entire value chain."

"This is a tremendous opportunity to shape both NEP's innovation approach and the industry's for years to come," he added. "It's an exciting time to be taking on this role."

Andrew Jordan holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nottingham and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Surrey. He also sits as a non-executive Board Member of the University of Cambridge.

For more information about NEP, visit www.nepgroup.com.





