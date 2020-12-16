The 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology: Quality Executive Partners, Inc.'s Virtuosi Pharmaceutical Virtual Reality Educational Platform Wins Gold

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP), a leader in innovative pharmaceutical education, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality category with its Virtuosi Series One: Sterile Manufacturing and Microbiology virtual reality training product. QxP's win was announced on December 10, 2020. The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

Virtuosi Series One is a comprehensive educational platform combining 31 video lectures and 18 virtual reality (VR) interactive experiences, encompassing 80 hours of content, that provides training to operators and microbiologists in pharmaceutical sterile manufacturing. The educational course content was developed by the thought leaders of QxP and vetted by a former FDA national expert and beta tested with MHRA (the UK's health authority), a leading authority on sterile manufacturing.

"We are honored to receive the Brandon Hall award for Best Advance in VR and AR Technologies for our product Virtuosi," said Crystal Mersh, President of QxP. "To receive such an award alongside companies like Pfizer and Verizon, is truly humbling. Quality Executive Partners, Inc., is proud to be among such innovative companies who are pushing the edges of spatial computing to make a positive impact on the lives of people."

Virtuosi enables interactive hands-on learning to increase knowledge retention over traditional methods as well as provides a true understanding of the critical aspects of aseptic techniques and behaviors. This learning modality is the best way to ensure development of a highly educated workforce to manufacture and test high-quality products, thus protecting patient safety and drug supply.

"Virtuosi is cutting edge technology combined with state-of-the-art science, but it's real beauty comes from the direct impact it makes to bottom-line growth through meeting or exceeding business objectives including decreased time to competency, reduced human error, faster time to market and increased productivity, which all leads to improved patient outcomes. This is what Pharma 4.0 is all about," Mersh continued.

VR allows learners to develop difficult skills in a risk-free environment, meaning learners can be instantaneously immersed in controlled, classified environments without risk of contamination or damaging sensitive equipment. In many aspects, VR can act as a more consistent coach or mentor than a human. The tracking technologies deployed by VR have matured whereby the level of tracking can track precise individual movements within three dimensions that allow the computer to evaluate the learner on a wide variety of critical variables.

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

"The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Quality Executive Partners, Inc.

Virtuosi was designed by the experts of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP). QxP is a globally recognized management consulting firm serving the life sciences industry with primary focus, and considerable expertise, in pharmaceutical manufacturing operations and compliance. QxP's depth and breadth of practical knowledge in combination with our "Teach and Do" methodology immediately opens doors to learning for our clients. Learn more at https://www.qualityexecutivepartners.com and https://www.virtuosivr.com.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit (http://www.brandonhall.com)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Monachino

216-538-6001

nmonachino@qualityexecutivepartners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386890/Virtuosi_Pharmaceutical_Virtual_Reality_Education.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971957/Powered_by_Logo_with_new_X_Logo.jpg