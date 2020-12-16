The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on December 16, 2020. The Board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for December 17, 2020 approves a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date and terms of the issue are yet to be announced. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NAS (NAS). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833381