The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on December 16, 2020. The Board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for December 17, 2020 approves a reverse stock split whereby one hundred (100) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. In addition, the Board amends the proposal such that rights issue terms, together with the corresponding ex-date, shall be set by the Board of Directors at a later date. The scheduled Ex-date for reverse split is December 18, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the reverse split, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NAS (NAS). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833380