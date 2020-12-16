DJ Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Net Asset Value(s) 16-Dec-2020 / 15:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value(s) The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Kerry Higgins of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 30th November 2020 was: EX INCOME 100.26p CUM INCOME 100.69p Date: 16th December 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 89868 EQS News ID: 1155800 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e623a0582ec745e49c6becfe86ecbedb&application_id=1155800&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

