

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rally seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are showing a lack of direction in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 5.58 points or less than 0.1 percent at 30,193.73, the Nasdaq is up 27.54 points or 0.2 percent at 12,622.60 and the S&P 500 is up 6.70 points or 0.2 percent at 3,701.32.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill has been partly offset by disappointing retail sales data.



After a meeting of congressional leaders on Tuesday, both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached 'soon.'



Traders have remained optimistic that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement even though a deal on a new relief package has remained beyond their grasp for months.



However, the Commerce Department released a report before the start of trading showing retail sales slumped by much more than expected in the month of November.



The Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by 1.1 percent in November following a revised 0.1 percent dip in October.



Economists had expected retail sales to slip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still fell by 0.9 percent in November. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The National Association of Home Builders also released a report showing homebuilder confidence pulled back by more than expected in December after reaching a record high in November.



The lackluster performance also comes as traders look ahead to the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision this afternoon.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders are hopeful the central bank will provide further accommodation by focusing more asset purchases on the long end of the Treasury yield curve.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Airline stocks have shown a notable move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index slumping by 2 percent.



United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) are posting notable losses after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the airline stocks to Underweight from Overweight.



Oil service stocks have also moved lower amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, while software stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged up by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 0.923 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

