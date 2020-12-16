Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

