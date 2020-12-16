Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake: Reales 1.000% Szenario!? Ist dies die profitabelste Cannabis Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2020 | 17:16
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

Contact: Yan Zheng
Tel: 0086-18622969907
E-mail: yanzheng611@126.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmJjax2TSi8&feature=youtu.be

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387388/Tianjing_Logo.jpg

Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group logo

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.