Intalio Acquires Ever Business Solutions

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio announces the acquisition of Ever Business Solutions.

Catering to the needs of its partners and potential customers, Intalio, a leader in digital solutions, acquired Ever Business Solutions, a firm dedicated to the innovation of enterprise business solutions and resource planning.

This acquisition is one of many acquisitions to come as part of the company's strategic global expansion plan, and we are choosing to do this in a decisive, strategic manner.

Ever Business Solutions - an enterprise solutions provider and Odoo Gold Partner - was founded to respond to the crucial growing needs for solutions in modern-day businesses.

EBS works with companies of various sizes across the EMEA region, providing services for customers in several sectors - such as Automotive, Education, Finance, Food & Beverage, Public Sectors, Healthcare, Hospitality, Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, and others...

EBS provides clients with teams to assist in pre-and post-project implementation, with services relying on proven effective methodologies to implement, deploy, and customize enterprise projects using world-class and state-of-the-art software solutions.

Intalio and Ever Business Solutions have joined ventures to help organizations reduce costs and optimizing their processes while fully digitizing their workplaces.

Together, this combination will provide clients with a richer portfolio of products and services, in addition to a vast range of tailored solutions to match specific industry needs.

With this acquisition, Intalio will provide a set of CSP enabled applications tightly integrated with EBS's ERP offering, providing a fully- fledged and integrated on stop-shop solution for any enterprise willing to go on a digital transformation journey.

"Intalio continues to offer cutting-edge solutions in the ever-evolving domain of digital transformation, which has become a cornerstone for organizations around the world. Our customer's needs remain a priority to us as we continue business at a heightened level of excellence and professionalism." -Antoine Hraoui, CEO of Intalio.

Intalio vows to continue its business and partnerships with an ever-evolving level of excellence and professionalism while thanking its loyal clients and business associates for their support, loyalty, and trust.

In the end, we aim to provide all our customers with the tools they need to compete and thrive in their industries. Their needs remain our priority.

INTALIO & EVERTEAM GLOBAL SERVICES

Intalio has been a leading provider of Digital Transformation Solutions for 30 years, with countless Content Services, Process Services, and Data Governance innovations. Initially founded in 1999, Intalio emerged as a leading provider for business process management solutions and distributed its services across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Intalio's new product portfolio, along with the company's 30 years of accumulated world-class experience and solid reputation, has elevated the company to become a trust-worthy and reliable partner in leading Digital Transformation journeys.

EVER BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Ever Business Solutions was founded to respond to the crucial need for business solutions and resource planning in modern-day businesses by providing a comprehensive experience in various industry sectors and professional teams that assist clients during and after the project implementation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276490/Intalio_Logo.jpg