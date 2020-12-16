The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Indutrade AB (Indutrade) held on December 3, 2020 approved a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is December 17, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards in Indutrade (INDT). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833400