Technavio has been monitoring the indoor air quality solutions market in North America and it is poised to grow by USD 1.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the indoor air quality solutions market in North America. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The equipment segment led the market in 2019.

The increased popularity of green buildings is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024.

3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increased concerns over indoor air quality. However, a long product lifecycle will challenge growth.

82%of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased concerns over indoor air quality will offer immense growth opportunities, however, a long product lifecycle is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this indoor air quality solutions market in North America forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America is segmented as below:

Product Equipment Services

End-user Commercial Residential

Geography US Canada Mexico



Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The indoor air quality solutions market in North America report covers the following areas:

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America Size

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America Trends

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased popularity of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor air quality solutions market in North America growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the indoor air quality solutions market in North America growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market in North American vendors

