Calliditas announces final outcome of simplified mandatory offer to the shareholders of Genkyotex

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") (Nasdaq OMX - CALTX; NASDAQ - CALT) submitted a simplified public mandatory offer to the shareholders of Genkyotex on 26 November 2020. After the end of the acceptance period on December 11, Calliditas now controls 86.2 percent of the shares in Genkyotex.

Calliditas acquired 7,236,515 ordinary shares in Genkyotex SA ("Genkyotex") (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR0013399474 - GKTX) on November 3, 2020, corresponding to 62.7 percent of the share capital and voting rights, from Genkyotex's largest shareholders and management group. On November 26, 2020, Calliditas submitted a simplified public mandatory cash offer of EUR 2.80 and non-transferable contingent rights, per share to the remaining shareholders in Genkyotex. In the final outcome after the acceptance period, 2,885,161 shares have been tendered into the offer. As result Calliditas controls a total of 10,121,676 shares in Genkyotex, which corresponds to 86.2 percent of the share capital and the total number of votes in Genkyotex.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 trial within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

