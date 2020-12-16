NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards in Indutrade AB (Indutrade), due to a bonus issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 27/20. Adjusted series have received new series names, an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833403