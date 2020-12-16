DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 2 June 2020

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



16.12.2020

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 2 June 2020



Aroundtown SA completed the share buyback announced on 2 June 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Buyback Regulation") on 16 December 2020. Aroundtown SA repurchased a total of 83,363,256 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 4.72. This corresponds to 5.4% of Aroundtown SA's share capital. The total price excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares was EUR 393.3 million. The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Together with the public share purchase offer announced on 1 September 2020, the total share buyback amounts to a volume of EUR 1 billion, which corresponds to 13.3% of Aroundtown SA's share capital

The repurchased shares are to be used in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Aroundtown SA's general meeting dated 6 May 2020. Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the Aroundtown SA website at www.aroundtown.de under section "Investor Relations" in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation. Luxembourg, 16 December 2020

The Board of Directors

