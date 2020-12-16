DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 2 June 2020
Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 2 June 2020
Luxembourg, 16 December 2020
16.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|40, Rue du Curé
|L-1368 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1155850 16.12.2020