

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the UK, USA and Canada, and on optimism about a fiscal stimulus in U.S.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the session, ended with a gain of 115.60 points or 1.12% at 10,456.78, the day's high.



Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re ended stronger by 3.2% and 3%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding gained 2.5% and Roche Holding advanced 1.6%.



Lonza Group, Givaudan, LafargeHolcim, Novartis and Alcon gained 1 to 1.3%, while Nestle and Partners Group both ended nearly 1% up.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Baloise Holding surged up 3.2%. Helvetia, AMS, Temenos Group, Lindt & Sp Ps and Logitech gained 2 to 2.6%, while Dufry, Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.8 to 1.9%.



According to data from Swiss health authorities, coronavirus infections in Switzerland rose by over 5,600 in a day, amid calls from a senior government adviser this week to impose an immediate lockdown.



The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein have now increased to 394,453.



