International Montoro Resources Inc.: Montoro Annouces Election of Directors and AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTC PINK:IMTFF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on December 15, 2020 were duly elected as directors confirming the current management slate. The shareholders elected Karim Rayani, Mark Luchinski, Gary Musil, Brent Griffin and Fraser Rieche as directors for the upcoming year. The scrutineer reported that there were a total of 49 shareholders holding 16,905,657 shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. This represents 26.21% of the total 64,512,105 shares issued and outstanding as at Record Date. Detailed results are set our below:

Resolution Votes for (%)

Fixing the number of Directors 97.14% Election of Directors: Karim Rayani 95.56%

Gary Musil 97.30%

Fraser Rieche 97.61%

Brent Griffin 97.61%

Mark Luchinski 97.61% Appointment of Auditors 96.08% Approval of the Stock Option Plan 95.85%

The Advance Notice Policy ("ANP") resolution submitted by management to shareholders for consideration was also approved as presented at 93.36%; as attached to the Information Circular as Schedule "C". In order for the ANP to remain in effect, the ANP must be ratified, confirmed and approved at each subsequent annual general meeting.

The final resolution regarding the 'Plan of Arrangement' was tabled until a later date to allow the Company to prepare and provide to the Shareholders details regarding the proposed arrangement; and with a new and separate proxy.

At the Directors Meeting following ; the directors appointed Karim Rayani as President/Chief Executive Officer and Fraser Rieche as Corporate Secretary/Chief Financial Officer for the upcoming year. The Audit Committee will be comprised of Gary Musil, Brent Griffin and Mark Luchinski. The Directors also fixed the remuneration to be paid to the auditors for the financial year ended August 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors would also like to thank the Company's shareholders for their patience and continued support since the outbreak of COVID-19, a global pandemic; and these difficult markets throughout the past year.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Montoro, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect )

) Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://montororesources.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

International Montoro Resources Inc.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

