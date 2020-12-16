CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces the early repayment of GBP 600,000,000 commercial paper under the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF)





London, December 16, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on December 16th it repaid in advance the whole GBP 600 million commercial paper issued in April 2020 through the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). The CCFF was one of the measures designed to support businesses through the uncertain economic environment caused by Covid-19. The Company decided for the early repayment of this facility in light of the improvement in its operating and financial performance through the third quarter 2020, as well as on the back of continued access to funding on the market, including recent issuance of bonds in EUR and USD.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment