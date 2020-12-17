Increasing health consciousness among consumers, particularly the younger population, are focusing on improving their health and wellness. Furthermore, the rising incidences of obesity and other related diseases are making consumers opt for food and beverage products with low fat and rich minerals. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the rising demand from the aging population will also drive the demand for vitamins market during the forecast period.
According to Technavio's research report, the vitamins market is segmented by food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and feed additives as key applications. Food and beverages is expected to account for over 42% share by 2021 with a year over year growth of 22%. With consumers including more vitamins and mineral-rich food products in their daily diets as preventive measures against various diseases, demand for fortified food and beverage products will increase, in turn, driving the vitamins market growth during the forecast period.
North America led the market in 2019 with a 40% share in the market and will continue to lead the vitamins market in 2021 witnessing an incremental growth of 39% during the forecast period. Consumers in the region are adopting healthier lifestyles and shifting their focus from treatment to prevention by increasing their intake of essential nutrients. In addition, the market in North America is also being supported by the growing number of new product launches and regular product innovation.
TOC
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Feed additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.
- DSM
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nestlé SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
