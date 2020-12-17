Increasing health consciousness among consumers, particularly the younger population, are focusing on improving their health and wellness. Furthermore, the rising incidences of obesity and other related diseases are making consumers opt for food and beverage products with low fat and rich minerals. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the rising demand from the aging population will also drive the demand for vitamins market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vitamins Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

According to Technavio's research report, the vitamins market is segmented by food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and feed additives as key applications. Food and beverages is expected to account for over 42% share by 2021 with a year over year growth of 22%. With consumers including more vitamins and mineral-rich food products in their daily diets as preventive measures against various diseases, demand for fortified food and beverage products will increase, in turn, driving the vitamins market growth during the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2019 with a 40% share in the market and will continue to lead the vitamins market in 2021 witnessing an incremental growth of 39% during the forecast period. Consumers in the region are adopting healthier lifestyles and shifting their focus from treatment to prevention by increasing their intake of essential nutrients. In addition, the market in North America is also being supported by the growing number of new product launches and regular product innovation.

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Feed additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.

DSM

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nestlé SA

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

