Yiling Pharmaceutical: TCM Lianhua Qingwen Obtained Access to Zimbabwe

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical discloses on Wednesday that it has received the Approval of Registration approved and issued by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, which indicates that the Company's patented product of "Lianhua Qingwen Capsules" meets Zimbabwe's registration standards for complementary medicine.

As the leading product of Yiling Pharmaceutical, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules is dedicated to the treatment of relevant diseases including cold, flu and COVID-19. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules has been recommended by Chinese authorities and the diagnosis and treatment protocols for COVID-19 in more than 20 provinces and cities, making it the most frequently recommended Chinese patent medicine. In April 2020, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules were approved to add "mild and moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)" to its originally approved indications by the National Medical Products Administration of China.

During the outbreak, the "Efficacy and safety of Lianhuaqingwen capsules, a repurposed Chinese herb, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019: A multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled trial" has been carried out by the three distinguished academicians of Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan, and Zhang Boli from the Chinese Academy of Engineering partnering with 23 hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients, and the results were published on the European renowned magazine Phytomedicine in May this year, showing that Lianhua Qingwen can greatly relieve the clinical symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, fatigue, cough, etc., obviously improve the pulmonary imaging lesions, shorten the duration of symptoms, and promote the clinical cure rate.

Currently, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules has entered the markets in close to 20 countries and regions such as Canada, Brazil, Russia, Romania, Kuwait, the Philippines, etc., and launched applications for registration in tens of countries around the world. In Kuwait, Lianhua Qingwen has been approved to add COVID-19 to its originally approved indications; while in Uzbekistan, Lianhua Qingwen has been selected into the Ministry of Health's drugs against COVID-19.

It is known that Lianhua Qingwen is an innovative traditional Chinese medicine developed during the outbreak of SARS in 2003. For 17 years since its access to market, Lianhua Qingwen has been recommended in national-level treatment protocols for more than 20 times in major viral public health events such as Influenza A, Influenza B, Avian Influenza and COVID-19, and has become a representative drug in response to public health threats of viral infectivity.